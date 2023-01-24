Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $102.42 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.

