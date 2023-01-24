PotCoin Price Hits $0.0025 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $576,058.26 and approximately $97.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00387659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00028857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004321 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

