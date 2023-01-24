Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:PW opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.
About Power REIT
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.