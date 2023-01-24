PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

