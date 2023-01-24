Premia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $203,444.71 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Premia has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $203,444.71 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

