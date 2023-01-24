Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 305 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $409.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

