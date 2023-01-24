Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,637 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,384 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

