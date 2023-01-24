Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

