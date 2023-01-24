Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.30.

Shares of TMO opened at $604.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

