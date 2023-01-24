Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $900,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,472,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,054,000 after purchasing an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

