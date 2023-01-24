Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

LIN opened at $326.49 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.