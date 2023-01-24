Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie by 25.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,171. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.79 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $259.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.