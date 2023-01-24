Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Shares Gap Down to $126.07

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.07, but opened at $110.00. Prologis shares last traded at $125.98, with a volume of 49,698 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

Prologis Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

