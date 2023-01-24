Prom Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.98 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Prom has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $86.98 million and $2.63 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00020844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00219244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.77881905 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,708,738.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

