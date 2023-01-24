Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Hits $92.34 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Prometeus has a market cap of $92.34 million and $233,551.29 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00020945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

