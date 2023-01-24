ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 4.0% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 907,689 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 98.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,360,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 674,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 10,192,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,914,150. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

