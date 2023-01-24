Proton Price Reaches $0.0021 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $29.13 million and $2.10 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00410891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,604.93 or 0.28841539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00590155 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,028,878,405 coins and its circulating supply is 13,965,381,354 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.