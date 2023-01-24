Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 82,008 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,008 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $103,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $214.56. The stock had a trading volume of 111,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

