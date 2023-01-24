Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Microchip Technology worth $91,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 52,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,477,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 106,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

