Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,625 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $101,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.36. 229,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.67. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $103.77 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.