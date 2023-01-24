Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $108,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 350,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.04. 150,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,948. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

