Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199,722 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of American International Group worth $115,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $37,088,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $24,319,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. 344,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

