Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

