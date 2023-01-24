Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of M&T Bank worth $77,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

