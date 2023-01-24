Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 129,369 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,369 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $112,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.64. The stock had a trading volume of 56,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $260.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

