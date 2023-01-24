Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of Hilton Worldwide worth $74,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HLT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

