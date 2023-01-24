Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Gap Down to $99.99

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.99, but opened at $87.58. Prudential Financial shares last traded at $98.99, with a volume of 74,534 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 138.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $98.97.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

