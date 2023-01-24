Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.66 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $114.13 million and $23.66 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45059947 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $20,541,875.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

