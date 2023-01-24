PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,374,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 565,181 shares during the quarter. PVH makes up about 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 11.31% of PVH worth $330,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,149. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

