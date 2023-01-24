PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

MCD traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $266.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.84. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

