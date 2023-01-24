Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $73,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 443,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,468. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.79 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.86 and a 200 day moving average of $236.31.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

