Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Booking worth $172,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2,403.74. The company had a trading volume of 103,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,719. The company has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,068.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,930.80.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,453.69.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

