Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 363,705 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 363,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,663,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Credicorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Credicorp by 32,849.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Credicorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 63.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

NYSE:BAP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. 26,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,607. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.34. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

