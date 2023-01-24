Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,083 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $125,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. 8,371,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,671,305. The stock has a market cap of $249.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

