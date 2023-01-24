Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $759.21 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 541,060 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.51% of Edison International worth $759,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 19.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 39.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. 308,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.