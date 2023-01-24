Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,031 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.00% of TriMas worth $42,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,883.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TriMas news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik purchased 4,300 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,883.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $213,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TriMas Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on TRS. StockNews.com cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair lowered TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $218.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.69 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.