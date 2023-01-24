Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 17,194 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 898,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,194 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $57,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MasTec by 742.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 291,117 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $20,852,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. 68,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

