Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 204,630 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,493,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204,630 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $271,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Voya Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 193,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,389. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

