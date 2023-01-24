Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 213,161 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,851,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 213,161 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $102,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after buying an additional 356,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after acquiring an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,113,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 449,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

