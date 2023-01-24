Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 726,402 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726,402 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for about 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Amdocs worth $446,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 19.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 7.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,875. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $72.98 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

