Qtum Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $274.68 million and approximately $46.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00011444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.31 or 0.07041651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00078257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00056254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,507,670 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

