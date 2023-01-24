QuarkChain Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 9% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $56.00 million and $8.56 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

