QUASA (QUA) 1-Day Volume Hits $129,002.69

QUASA (QUA) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $124.61 million and approximately $129,002.69 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00051471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00221731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00123867 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,577.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

