QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Critical Analysis

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuickLogic and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

QuickLogic currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

This table compares QuickLogic and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -29.23% -44.60% -15.33% Maxeon Solar Technologies -27.67% -116.75% -23.59%

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.69 million 6.13 -$6.62 million ($0.38) -16.21 Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 1.33 -$254.52 million ($6.50) -3.55

QuickLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QuickLogic beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.