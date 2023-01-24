QUINT 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.52 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $2.52 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00412256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,629.74 or 0.28937305 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00592081 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

