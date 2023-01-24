QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 3.2% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00006601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $1.67 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00395983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.70 or 0.27795106 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00591670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

