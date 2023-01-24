Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $101.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.92.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 125,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

