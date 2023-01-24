Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $40.77 million and $4.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00410707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.42 or 0.28827904 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00589650 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,849,629 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

