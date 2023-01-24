Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOG opened at $196.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71.

