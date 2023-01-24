Raymond James Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $24,201,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

